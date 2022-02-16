Man booked for assaulting wife’s colleague at supermarket

Woman suffers fracture in hand

A woman working in the delivery section of a supermarket in Thripunithura was left with a fractured hand and other injuries after she came under assault by her co-worker’s husband on Tuesday afternoon.

The Hill Palace police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report against Satheesh, 43, of Poonithura, for allegedly assaulting Shiji Rahul, 35, of Puthiyakavu at the supermarket. He is absconding since then.

It started with the accused making a phone call to the supermarket that was attended by the victim in the delivery section. He wanted to talk to his wife who was in the packing session. Shiji agreed to pass on the information to her but got busy with the work. Later, he called again and allegedly abused the victim following which she disconnected the phone.

“A little while later, he came to the supermarket and started beating my mother with helmet. She suffered fracture to her hand and also complains of body pain,” said Sudhilal, the son of the victim.

“We have intensified the hunt for the accused and remains confident of nabbing him very soon,” said Anila K, Sub Inspector, Hill Palace police.

Shiji Sivaji, member of the State Women’s Commission, has called for strict action against the accused. She also spoke to the victim over phone.

The accused stands booked under IPC Sections 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).