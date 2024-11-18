Man booked for alleged casteist slur against temple priest

The North Paravur police have registered a case against a man on charge of casteist slur against a Scheduled Caste member on the premises of the temple where he was temporarily engaged as a priest.

The accused was identified merely as Jayesh in the first information report (FIR) registered on Sunday. The alleged incident took place at Sree Durga Bhagavathy Temple at Thathappilly in Kottuvally village on November 11 at 8.15 a.m.

The 23-year-old petitioner was carrying out his duties as a priest when the accused allegedly made casteist remarks in public. He reportedly asked the petitioner for his caste who duly responded. At this, the accused allegedly made a derogatory comment reportedly enraged at a lower caste person being engaged as a priest, thus causing mental hardship to the petitioner, said the FIR.

The accused was booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, (Amendment 2015) Section 3(1)(r) (anyone who not being a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe intentionally insults or intimidates with intent to humiliate a member of a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe in any place within public view).

The case is being probed by the Munambam Deputy Superintendent of Police.

