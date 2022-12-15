Man beaten to death by father-son duo

December 15, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a father-son duo in his neighbourhood in Edavanakkad reportedly over a long running property dispute.

The Njarakkal police have registered a case and arrested both the accused. They were identified as Jayaraj, 39, and his father Venu, 62, of Edavanakkad.

They have been booked for fatally beating up Sanal, 34, of Aniyal beach in Edavanakkad. The case was registered on a petition by Sanal’s mother Sukumari.

“The victim and the accused had a history of animosity over a long running property dispute leading to the bust-up at Aniyal beach on Wednesday night around 7 p.m. We were alerted about a seriously injured man lying on the beach around midnight, following which we rushed there and helped to move him to the hospital,” said Njarakkal police sources.

According to the first information report, the first accused beat the victim with an iron rod and his father, the second accused, tied up the victim and further assaulted him. Though the victim was initially taken to the North Paravur taluk hospital, he was soon shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital, considering his serious condition. He succumbed to his injuries on Thursday around 3.45 a.m.

The police have registered the case invoking Sections 302 (murder), 341 (unlawful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Sanal’s wife had allegedly died by suicide along with their two children two years ago.

