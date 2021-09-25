Man banned under KAAPA held with drug

KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police on Saturday arrested a man, who was banned from entering the rural police limits under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, and seized MDMA from him.

The arrested man was identified as Linto, 24, of Kombanad. He was charged under KAAPA for a year in December last year.

The police nabbed him by surrounding a house at Pallikkara where he was on the previous night, based on a tip-off received by K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Linto has several cases, including attempt to murder, assault, robbery, illegal possession of arms against him.

A team led by ASP Anuj Palwal, Inspector V.T. Shajan, sub inspectors M.P. Aby and K.T. Shaijan, assistant sub inspector K.K. Suresh Kumar, senior civil police officers P.A. Abdul Manaf, K.N. Ajil Kumar, T.A. Afsal, and Edwin Joseph made the arrest.