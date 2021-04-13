Kochi

Man attempts to swim across Periyar, drowns

A man drowned after unsuccessfully trying to swim across the Periyar at Eloor on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

The deceased was identified as Prakashan, 26, of Tiruvallur district in Tamil Nadu. He had ventured into the river along with two other friends from the same district. Another of their friend had chosen to stay back on the shore.

A fire force team from Eloor fire station soon engaged in a rescue act in an air inflated dinghy and fished out the body about 30 minutes later.

According to the Eloor police, the three friends attempted to swim across the Periyar and the victim soon found it a daunting task and tried to swim back. But he couldn’t make it and got drowned before his helpless friends.

They had come from Tamil Nadu for contract work at FACT but couldn’t join the work for want of clearances, the police said.

The body is being kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College, Kalamassery. The post-mortem will be held once the relatives arrive.

