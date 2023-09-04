HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man attempts suicide in front of court room

September 04, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man who allegedly kept a woman in illegal custody created a furore in front of the chamber of a High Court judge by attempting suicide.

Vishnu Thilak from Thrissur appeared in the court in connection with a habeas corpus petition filed by father of a 23-year-old woman seeking to release his daughter from the illegal custody of the man.

He tried to slit his wrist after the woman expressed her wish to go along with her father before the court. He made the attempt after coming out of the court and was later admitted to a hospital. According to the petition filed by the father, his daughter had gone missing on August 14, 2023. He further alleged that she had been kept in the illegal custody by the man, who is an unemployed married man with a minor daughter.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.