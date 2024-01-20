Man attacks wife, goes on the run

January 20, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - KOCHI

A man allegedly attacked his wife reportedly under the influence of alcohol leaving her seriously injured at Ernakulam North on Friday around 4 p.m.

The woman was allegedly attacked with an axe. The victim was identified as Omana, 54, a resident of Ernakulam North. She is undergoing treatment at the General Hospital.

The police are on the lookout for the woman’s husband Murugan, 60, who is on the run.

Accident

A motorcycle rider died and the pillion driver sustained serious injuries after their vehicle rammed the back of a four-wheeler on M.G. Road shortly after Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Adhil Muhammad, 21, of Malappuram, while Akhil, 19, also from Malappuram, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital with serious head injuries. They were headed towards Madhava Pharmacy Junction when the accident occurred.