GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man attacks wife, goes on the run

January 20, 2024 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man allegedly attacked his wife reportedly under the influence of alcohol leaving her seriously injured at Ernakulam North on Friday around 4 p.m.

The woman was allegedly attacked with an axe. The victim was identified as Omana, 54, a resident of Ernakulam North. She is undergoing treatment at the General Hospital.

The police are on the lookout for the woman’s husband Murugan, 60, who is on the run.

Accident

A motorcycle rider died and the pillion driver sustained serious injuries after their vehicle rammed the back of a four-wheeler on M.G. Road shortly after Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as Adhil Muhammad, 21, of Malappuram, while Akhil, 19, also from Malappuram, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital with serious head injuries. They were headed towards Madhava Pharmacy Junction when the accident occurred.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.