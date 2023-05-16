Man assualts doctor in Kerala government hospital, arrested

May 16, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State police on May 16 arrested a man for physically assaulting a government doctor, who was on duty, at the Kalamassery government hospital.

The police identified the accused as Doyal Waldin, from Vattenkkunnu, who visited the hospital after meeting with a road accident.

Doyal was booked under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012.

The incident took place on May 15 night. As per the FIR, the accused was brought to the casualty ward at 10.30 p.m. after sustaining injuries. Doyal, who was under the influence of alcohol, reportedly issued death threat and slapped the doctor. He also verbally abused other doctors and nurses who tried to stop him.

He was booked under Section 3 (any act of violence committed against healthcare service persons or damage or loss to property in a healthcare service institution) of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act. It is construed as a cognizable offence and non-bailable. IPC Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 294(b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place), and 506 (criminal intimidation) were also invoked against him.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Dr. Irfan Khan.

Following Doyal’s arrest, he was taken for medical examination on May 16 morning and will be produced before the court later in the day.

Dr. Khan said that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. “He kept on telling me that I was just a doctor and that he would kill me. He was given primary care in the minor OT (operation theatre) and while I was doing the procedure on another patient, he kept on passing unnecessary comments. He was then agitated and slapped me. He was pulled back by other house surgeons, staff and other patients.”

The accused also abused the female staff of the hospital in foul language, the doctor added.

Doyal had laceration behind the eyes and edema for which he was given treatment and was also diagnosed by the ophthalmology department.

The incident comes after the tragic killing of another house surgeon Vandana Das of Kottarakkara taluk hospital by a suspected drug addict. The murder had sent shockwaves across the medical fraternity. Dr. Vandana’s death had led to prolonged strike by the healthcare community compelling the government to propose a draft ordinance amending the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2012, with enhanced jail term and fines for convicts.