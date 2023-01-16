ADVERTISEMENT

Man assaulted over questioning quality of drainage work in Kochi

January 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Petition result of rivalry between existing and previous contractors, say KMRL sources

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly assaulted after he questioned the ‘inferior’ quality of drainage work being carried out as part of the Kochi metro preparatory works near Chembumukku on Monday morning.

Kurian M.V., a 60-year-old civil contractor, has lodged a petition with the Palarivattom police, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

He alleged that he had noticed drain works being carried out without steel rods following which he took a video and sent to KMRL authorities. He was then allegedly assaulted by the site supervisor of the company engaged in the work.

KMRL authorities, however, said that it was the result of rivalry between the existing contractor and the previous contractor. “We mostly do prefabrication works and therefore the question of not using steel rods and cement in proper proportion does not arise. We have inspected the work, which is being carried out as scheduled,” said sources.

