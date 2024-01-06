Man arrested with synthetic drugs in Kochi

January 06, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of peddling ganja and synthetic drugs under the garb of running a massage parlour was arrested by the Excise special squad in Kochi on Saturday.

The arrested is Ashil Lenin, 25, of Kusumagiri, Kakkanad. Officials seized 38 grams of MDMA, which qualifies as commercial quantity, two grams of hashish oil and three grams of ganja from him. Two smartphones, allegedly used for drug transactions, and a sum of ₹9,100 were also seized.

Ashil had been using his Ayurveda therapy centre on Sahodaran Ayyappan Road as a cover for drug peddling, said Excise officials. Excise Intelligence had received information about drug deals being carried out around massage parlours. Following this, widespread inspections were held in parlours across the State.

Based on information elicited from those nabbed in NDPS cases a few weeks ago, the special squad of the Excise Assistant Commissioner and the Excise Intelligence had been conducting raids in parlours in the city. The team decided to conducted a flash raid at the parlour concerned after noticing unusual rush there.

MDMA seized was worth around ₹3 lakh and went by the name Brown Meth in the market, said officials. The possession of MDMA in excess of 10 grams entails imprisonment of up to 20 years and fine of up to ₹2 lakh. As per preliminary assessment, the accused had allegedly sourced the drugs through his friends in Delhi.

Probe is under way to verify whether more people were involved in the crime. Inspections at spas and parlours would continue in the coming days, said Assistant Commissioner T.N. Sudheer. The accused was produced in court and remanded.