Man arrested with over 1 kg of ganja

February 04, 2024 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police have arrested a man with 1.29 kg of ganja from Chalikkavattom near Palarivattom.

The arrested is Muhammed Rafi P.A., 23, of Kodagu district in Karnataka. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) S. Syamsundar led to the arrest. The seizure was made from a rented house at Chalikkavattom in a joint operation by Yodhav squad and the Palarivattom police.

Illegal levelling of hills

Four vehicles, including an excavator and a tipper, used for alleged illegal levelling of hills were seized by the Kothamangalam police. The illegal levelling took place at Varapetty on Saturday around 3 a.m. An inspection was conducted based on complaints that such operations were rampant in Varapetty and nearby areas. Vehicles taken into custody were handed over to the Geology department.

