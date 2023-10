October 25, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested with over a kilogram of ganja by the Vadakkekara police on Wednesday. The arrested is Ashwin, 19, of Vadakkekara. The narcotic was found hidden in his bedroom and was reportedly meant for sale. Ashwin allegedly used to target students. He was produced in court and remanded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.