October 25, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested with over a kilogram of ganja by the Vadakkekara police on Wednesday. The arrested is Ashwin, 19, of Vadakkekara. The narcotic was found hidden in his bedroom and was reportedly meant for sale. Ashwin allegedly used to target students. He was produced in court and remanded.