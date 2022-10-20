Man arrested with over 1 kg of ganja at Perumbavoor

He used to source ganja from Cumbam and sell it in small sachets to youngsters, migrant workers

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 19:26 IST

The Perumbavoor police on Thursday arrested a man on the charge of keeping over a kilogram of ganja in his house.

The arrested is Salu, 45, of Vengola. A tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar under Yodhav, an anti-drug initiative of the State police, led to the seizure and arrest.

‘Seasoned drug peddler’

Salu, reportedly a seasoned drug peddler, was nabbed from near the Perumbavoor private bus stand. A subsequent raid at his home led to the seizure of the narcotic meant for sale, the police said.

He used to source ganja from Cumbam and sell it in small sachets to youngsters and migrant workers. He had several cases, including those registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, against him.

A team led by Inspector R. Ranjith and comprising Sub Inspectors Rinse M. Thomas and Josy M. Johnson, Assistant Sub Inspector M.K. Abdul Sathar, senior civil police officers P.A. Abdul Manaf, V.M. Jamal, K.S. Sudheesh, and K.P. Amminni, and civil police officer Robin K. Paulose made the arrest.

