Man arrested with MDMA worth over ₹7 lakh in Ernakulam

A team of the Angamaly Excise nabbed a person with 133 grams of MDMA worth over ₹7 lakh on (July 4) Thursday.

The arrested is Sahal, 29, of SRM Road, Kaloor. He is suspected to be a key link of the racket involved in smuggling synthetic drugs to Kochi from Bengaluru. He was arrested while smuggling drugs from Bengaluru.

A tip-off received by the Excise followed by hours-long surveillance led to the seizure and arrest. The accused was tracked down to the Angamaly bus stand premises with drugs enough to be classified as commercial quantity.

He claimed to be into textile business in Bengaluru and allegedly used it as a cover to indulge in drug smuggling. Further investigation is under way to identify other members of the gang.

A team led by Angamaly Excise inspector Sijo Varghese and comprising assistant Excise inspectors Babu Prasad K.B., assistant Excise Inspectors (Grade) Prasannan M.K. and Shaiju V.S., preventive officers (Grade) Jomon K.U and Biju K.S, civil Excise officers Dhanya M.A., Ajay P.T., Vishnu Rajan P.R., and Ajeesh Mohanan, and Excise driver Samanju made the arrest.

