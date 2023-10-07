ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested with MDMA in Mattancherry

October 07, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested with 3.40 grams of MDMA in a special anti-drug drive conducted by the Mattancherry police on Friday.

The arrested is Abhijith, 29, of Koovappadam in Mattancherry. He was nabbed from near Kumar Pump Junction along Santhagopalan Road in Mattancherry. The drug was allegedly meant for sale.

The move was in the wake of a report by intelligence officials that he was peddling drugs, targeting students, tourists, and youngsters in West Kochi. He was under surveillance for a while before the police moved in and arrested him. Investigation was on into the source of the drug.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team comprising Mattancherry Inspector Thrideep Chandran, sub inspector Jinson Dominic, senior civil police officers Sreekumar, Edwin Rose, and Vishnu, and civil police officers Baby Lal and Abuthalib made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US