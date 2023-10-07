Man arrested with MDMA in Mattancherry

October 07, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested with 3.40 grams of MDMA in a special anti-drug drive conducted by the Mattancherry police on Friday.

The arrested is Abhijith, 29, of Koovappadam in Mattancherry. He was nabbed from near Kumar Pump Junction along Santhagopalan Road in Mattancherry. The drug was allegedly meant for sale.

The move was in the wake of a report by intelligence officials that he was peddling drugs, targeting students, tourists, and youngsters in West Kochi. He was under surveillance for a while before the police moved in and arrested him. Investigation was on into the source of the drug.

A team comprising Mattancherry Inspector Thrideep Chandran, sub inspector Jinson Dominic, senior civil police officers Sreekumar, Edwin Rose, and Vishnu, and civil police officers Baby Lal and Abuthalib made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody.