Man arrested with MDMA in Kochi

November 11, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Town South police on Saturday arrested a man reportedly with 14.75 grams of MDMA.

The arrested is Amal Nair, 38, of Panampilly Nagar here. The arrest was made during a special anti-narcotics drive jointly conducted by the Town South police and Yodhav, the special anti-drug action force of the city police.

The accused has several cases against him and had been arrested several times in the past under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the police, he procured MDMA in large quantities from Bengaluru through courier and sold it in retail to clients in Kochi, in small packets by dropping them at pre-determined delivery points.

The price of the drug was collected online. He was nabbed from Ravipuram in the city on Friday night when he was reportedly out for a delivery. In a raid at his home later, the police recovered a digital weighing machine, plastic covers for wrapping the drug, and ₹3.75 lakh in cash.

Apart from NDPS cases at Ernakulam Town South and Cheranalloor police stations, he also had a cheating case against him at the Karamana police station and an assault case at the Ernakulam Town South police station.

A team led by South inspector M.S. Faisal made the arrest.

