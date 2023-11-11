HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested with MDMA in Kochi

November 11, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Town South police on Saturday arrested a man reportedly with 14.75 grams of MDMA.

The arrested is Amal Nair, 38, of Panampilly Nagar here. The arrest was made during a special anti-narcotics drive jointly conducted by the Town South police and Yodhav, the special anti-drug action force of the city police.

The accused has several cases against him and had been arrested several times in the past under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. According to the police, he procured MDMA in large quantities from Bengaluru through courier and sold it in retail to clients in Kochi, in small packets by dropping them at pre-determined delivery points.

The price of the drug was collected online. He was nabbed from Ravipuram in the city on Friday night when he was reportedly out for a delivery. In a raid at his home later, the police recovered a digital weighing machine, plastic covers for wrapping the drug, and ₹3.75 lakh in cash.

Apart from NDPS cases at Ernakulam Town South and Cheranalloor police stations, he also had a cheating case against him at the Karamana police station and an assault case at the Ernakulam Town South police station.

A team led by South inspector M.S. Faisal made the arrest.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.