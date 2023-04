April 03, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested with 79 grams of MDMA and ₹1.14 lakh from a hotel in Kakkanad.

The arrested was identified as Althaf, 26, of Kasaragod. He was allegedly part of a racket involved in smuggling of drugs from Bengaluru to Kerala.

He was nabbed in a joint operation held by the Thrikkakara police and Yodhav, the anti-narcotic squad of the city police.