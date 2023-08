August 03, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested jointly by the Kuruppampady police and the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force with 2.40 grams of MDMA.

The arrested was identified as Sidharthan, 25, of Iringole. The drug was seized from his wallet following a check conducted on receiving a tip-off. The accused allegedly confessed to have smuggled it in from Bengaluru for sale.