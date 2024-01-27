GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested with MDMA, ganja in Kochi

January 27, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested with 8 grams of MDMA and 50 grams of ganja on January 27.

The arrested is Binu Mathew, 35, of Kunnukara. The seizure was made during a combined raid conducted by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Alangad police. The raid was conducted as part of the ongoing Operation Clean of the Ernakulam Rural police.

The drug was found hidden in bedroom of the rented home of Binu and ganja in his car. The drug was meant for sale to youngsters, the police said.

