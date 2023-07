July 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested with 1.14 grams of MDMA from Elamakkara on Saturday. The arrested is Saifudheen of Palakkad. He was nabbed on the basis of a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kochi City) K. Sethu Raman. The arrest was made jointly by Yodhav, the anti-drug squad, and the Elamakkara police.