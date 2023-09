September 26, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested with 2.35 grams of MDMA and 5 grams of ganja in a joint operation by the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force and the Puthencruz police on Tuesday.

The arrested was identified as Eksel Benny, 29, of Kadamattam. The drug packed into small packets were found in the almirah of his bedroom. It was meant for sale, the police said.

An electronic weighing machine and rolling paper were also seized.