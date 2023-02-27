ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested with MDMA and ganja

February 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A youngster was arrested by the Kadavanthra police with 4.8 grams of MDMA and 5.8 grams of ganja. The arrested was identified as Amir Khan, 21, of Alappuzha. A college student in Mangalore, he was arrested during a vehicle checking.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US