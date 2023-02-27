Man arrested with MDMA and ganja

February 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - KOCHI

A youngster was arrested by the Kadavanthra police with 4.8 grams of MDMA and 5.8 grams of ganja. The arrested was identified as Amir Khan, 21, of Alappuzha. A college student in Mangalore, he was arrested during a vehicle checking.