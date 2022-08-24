Man arrested with ganja, air pistol at Kolenchery in Ernakulam

Narcotic allegedly sourced from Cumbam, Theni

In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Puthencruz police arrested a man with 1.73 kg of ganja and an air pistol from Kolenchery on Wednesday.

The arrested was identified as Ananthu, 24, of Adimaly. An electronic weighing machine, ganja toffee, cover for packing the drug, equipment to crush ganja, paper to roll the narcotic, and a car used to smuggle the stuff were also seized. The seizure was made based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

The seizure was made at a lodge in Kolenchery. Ganja was also recovered from the car. The accused had been residing in the lodge for the past two years. He allegedly sourced the narcotic from Cumbam and Theni region targeting youngsters and school and college students.

A team led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Ajay Nath and P.P. Shams, Sub Inspectors P.K. Suresh and K. Sajeev, Assistant Sub Inspector C.O. Sajeev, senior civil police officers Dinil Damaodaran, P.R. Akhil, and Nisha Madhavan, and members of DANSAF made the arrest.