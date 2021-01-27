Man arrested with fake ₹500 notes

KOCHI

27 January 2021 23:35 IST

The Panangad police on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly found in possession of fake ₹500 currency notes.

The arrested man was identified as Anshad S., 32, of Irvaipuram in Kollam district. He was allegedly trying to pass off the fake currency in provision stores and such other places.

He was nabbed on Tuesday night while trying to trick a provision store owner at Nettoor. He approached the store in the guise of buying provisions around 9.30 p.m. when the store was about to close and paid using a fake ₹500 note. Since he was in a hurry to close the store, the owner initially did not notice it and paid the balance amount. But he was quick to realise his mistake and raised an alarm, and with the help of local residents, stopped the accused, who was trying to flee on a scooter. The police were also alerted.

The police party, while tapping him down, found four more similar fake ₹500 notes following which he was arrested.

The arrest comes in the middle of a special drive against fake currency at the instance of C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aishwarya Dongre.

A team led by Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner K. M. Gigimon and Panangad Station House Officer A. Ananthalal and comprising Panangad sub inspectors Rigin M. Thomas and Anas V. M., and civil police officers Ratnesh, Shyamjith, and Vijith made the arrest.