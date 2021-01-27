Man arrested with fake ₹500 notes

The Panangad police on Wednesday arrested a man who was allegedly found in possession of fake ₹500 currency notes.
The arrested man was identified as Anshad S., 32, of Irvaipuram in Kollam district. He was allegedly trying to pass off the fake currency in provision stores and such other places.
He was nabbed on Tuesday night while trying to trick a provision store owner at Nettoor. He approached the store in the guise of buying provisions around 9.30 p.m. when the store was about to close and paid using a fake ₹500 note. Since he was in a hurry to close the store, the owner initially did not notice it and paid the balance amount. But he was quick to realise his mistake and raised an alarm, and with the help of local residents, stopped the accused, who was trying to flee on a scooter. The police were also alerted.
The police party, while tapping him down, found four more similar fake ₹500 notes following which he was arrested.
The arrest comes in the middle of a special drive against fake currency at the instance of C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City), and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Aishwarya Dongre.
A team led by Thrikkakara Assistant Commissioner K. M. Gigimon and Panangad Station House Officer A. Ananthalal and comprising Panangad sub inspectors Rigin M. Thomas and Anas V. M., and civil police officers Ratnesh, Shyamjith, and Vijith made the arrest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath