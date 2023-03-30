Man arrested with 3.5 kg of ganja in Ernakulam

March 30, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kunnathunadu police arrested a man with 3.5 kg of ganja from Pattimattam on Thursday.

Jayanth Bheero, 30, of Odisha was nabbed during a raid following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

Living in Ernakulam, Jayanth reportedly procured the narcotic from Odisha and distributed it wholesale to intermediaries. He also charged around ₹20,000 for a kilogram of ganja. He was arrested during the course of such a sale, officials said.

The police have further intensified the probe to find out the potential involvement of more people.

A team led by Inspector V.P. Sudheesh, Sub Inspector A.B. Satheesh, Assistant Sub Inspectors K.A. Satheesh and Saji Joseph, and senior civil police officers T.A. Afsal, Vivek, and Alikunju made the arrest.

