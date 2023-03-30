HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested with 3.5 kg of ganja in Ernakulam

He reportedly procured the narcotic from Odisha and distributed it wholesale to intermediaries

March 30, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kunnathunadu police arrested a man with 3.5 kg of ganja from Pattimattam on Thursday.

Jayanth Bheero, 30, of Odisha was nabbed during a raid following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar.

Living in Ernakulam, Jayanth reportedly procured the narcotic from Odisha and distributed it wholesale to intermediaries. He also charged around ₹20,000 for a kilogram of ganja. He was arrested during the course of such a sale, officials said.

The police have further intensified the probe to find out the potential involvement of more people.

A team led by Inspector V.P. Sudheesh, Sub Inspector A.B. Satheesh, Assistant Sub Inspectors K.A. Satheesh and Saji Joseph, and senior civil police officers T.A. Afsal, Vivek, and Alikunju made the arrest.

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.