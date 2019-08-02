Man arrested with 25 LSD stamps in Kochi

The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad on Thursday arrested a person allegedly with 25 very strong Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps weighing 540 mg from Ponnarimangalam near Mulavukad. The arrested man was identified as Safar Sadique, 24, of Keezhmadu in Aluva. The drug, also known as “California 9”, contained 360 microgram of Lysergic acid on each stamp.

According to excise sleuths, the accused was into the drug trade for raising resources for leading a luxurious life and for his own consumption. “A preliminary inquiry into the incident has revealed the drug was sourced by the accused from a drug cartel based in Goa. It is learned that several drug manufacturing units were active in places such as Goa, which were approached by many Malayali youngsters in the lookout for new generation drugs. The natives of Africa who had migrated to Goa are suspected to be behind these units. We will launch a comprehensive inquiry using all our powers and with the cooperation of other agencies,” said excise inspector P. Sreeraj.

The seized three-dotted LSD stamps, with the numbers of dots denoting the strength of the drug, were among the most powerful and costliest varieties available in the country, excise officials said. The three-dotted stamps give a high of about 36 hours on the trot, they said.

Even possessing LSD stamps with 0.1 gram of Lysergic acid is an offence entailing rigorous imprisonment of up to 20 years.The seizure was made based on a tip-off received by the Narcotic Top Secret Group headed by excise circle inspector B. Suresh.

The Ernakulam Special Excise Squad had made seizures worth ₹220 crore in the last few months on the strength of the information provided by the Narcotic Top Secret Group, said excise sleuths. Among the seizures were 501 buprenorphine ampules, 6.50 kg of charas, 1,000-odd nitrazepam tablets, 20 kg of ganja, 680 mg of LSD, and 40 gram of heroine. Besides, 200 litres of illicit liquor and 100 litres of arrack were also seized in addition to the demolition of a ganja farm in Kothamangalam.

Preventive officers K.R. Ramprasad, civil excise officers M.M. Arun Kumar, Vipin Das, Haridas and Ratheesh also participated in the seizure.