Man arrested with 2 kg of ganja

January 13, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of largescale drug peddling in the guise of spices trade in Aluva was arrested by the Excise with two kilograms of ganja on January 13.

The arrested was identified as Surya Malik, 29, of Kandhamal district in Odisha. Ganja packed in polythene covers of varying quantities were found knotted to his body.

The arrest was based on a tip-off received by T. Anilkumar, Assistant Commissioner of the State Excise Enforcement Squad (SEES). The special squad led by the Assistant Commissioner, Excise Intelligence and the Aluva Range Excise team had intensified the hunt for the accused.

The accused was allegedly caught by the excise when he waiting for a client in the pretext of exchanging spices near the Aluva KSRTC stand.

According to Excise officials, the accused used to smuggle ganja from Odisha for his migrant friends and would sell it near Aluva town branding it as high quality. After the sale, he used to return to Odisha.

The accused allegedly sold ganja in smaller lots to Malayali intermediaries at higher price. During interrogation he confessed to have made up ten-fold of profit in this manner.

He was allegedly engaged in petty theft and ganja peddling back in his home district when he was lured here by his friends dangling the high profit business. Excise claimed to have received information about his retail intermediaries. More arrests are likely in the coming days.

A team comprising of Aluva range inspector M. Suresh, Excise Intelligence preventive officer N.G. Ajithkumar, city metro shadow preventive officer N.D. Tomy, Aluva range preventive officers T.P. Paul, C.N. Rajesh, and civil excise officers O.S. Jagadeesh and M.T. Sreejith made the arrest.

The accused was produced before the court and remanded.

