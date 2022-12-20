Man arrested with 16,000 packets of banned tobacco products

December 20, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police arrested a man with around 16,000 packets of banned tobacco products.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested is Niyas, 38, of Idavoor. The seizure was made from the housed rented by him at Mattoor Junction during a raid based on a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). A vehicle was also seized.

The contraband was found hidden in 21 sacks. It was smuggled in from Bengaluru. Niyas bought a packet at ₹20 and sold it by manyfold of that price, the police said. He used to engage in wholesale as well.

The police said Niyas used his house as a godown. He had been arrested in the past in a similar case. A probe has been launched into his network.

A team led by Inspector N.A. Anoop, Sub Inspectors T. Bipin and G. Satheeshan, and assistant sub inspector C.T. Shaiju made the arrest.