Man arrested with 16,000 packets of banned tobacco products

December 20, 2022 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalady police arrested a man with around 16,000 packets of banned tobacco products.

The arrested is Niyas, 38, of Idavoor. The seizure was made from the housed rented by him at Mattoor Junction during a raid based on a tip-off received by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural). A vehicle was also seized.

The contraband was found hidden in 21 sacks. It was smuggled in from Bengaluru. Niyas bought a packet at ₹20 and sold it by manyfold of that price, the police said. He used to engage in wholesale as well.

The police said Niyas used his house as a godown. He had been arrested in the past in a similar case. A probe has been launched into his network.

A team led by Inspector N.A. Anoop, Sub Inspectors T. Bipin and G. Satheeshan, and assistant sub inspector C.T. Shaiju made the arrest.