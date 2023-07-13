HamberMenu
Man arrested under Pocso

July 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of sexually misbehaving with a minor girl was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act by the Eloor police on Thursday.

The arrested was identified as Vishnu, 23, of Adimali in Idukki. He was arrested on a petition lodged by the victim’s parents.

The accused allegedly approached the victim on a two-wheeler in the pretext of asking for directions and then misbehaved with her following which he sped away. The accused was identified following a probe carried out with the help of CCTV images.

