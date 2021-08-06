Man arrested under POCSO Act

Kochi

06 August 2021 01:25 IST

The Nedumbassery police arrested a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act from Kanjoor near Kalady on Thursday.

Ratheesh Chandran, 40, of Kanjoor, a popular folk artiste, was accused by a minor girl of trying to capture her obscene video using his mobile phone surreptitiously.

The accused runs a two-wheeler workshop, and the girl had approached him for getting her punctured bike tyre mended.

“The girl then caught him trying to capture her video and forcibly took the mobile phone. She then rushed it to her father who lodged a police complaint,” said Nedumbassery police sources.

The accused was charged with Sections 11 (v) and 12 of the POCSO Act and IPC Sections 354 and 119 of the Kerala Police Act.

He was arrested on Monday and had since then been remanded.