Man arrested under KAAPA

The Ernakulam rural police on Wednesday arrested a man accused in multiple cases, including two murders, under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested man was identified as Athul Sudhakaran, 23, of Mulanthuruthy. He was arrested on a report by K. Karthik District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

The Sudhakaran has multiple cases against him registered at Mulanthuruthy and Chottanikkara police stations in Ernakulam rural limits and Udayamperoor station in the city police limits. He was the key accused in the murder of one Dinesh in Chottanikkara police station limits in 2019.

He was undergoing imprisonment in another murder committed in July 2021 when KAAPA was invoked against him.

The rural police have been engaged in Operation Dark Hunt, a drive against repeated offenders, for the past few years. As part of the drive, so far, 31 persons have been arrested and another 31 have been externed from the rural police limits under KAAPA.

Mr. Karthik said that the drive would continue in the days to come.