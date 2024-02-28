GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested under KAAPA in Kochi

February 28, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of attempt to murder was arrested under the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) on Wednesday.

The arrested is Vishnu, 33, of Angamaly. District Collector N.S.K. Umesh had ordered his arrest based on a report by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena. He had many cases, including attempt to murder, theft, and assault, registered against him at Angamaly, Kalady, and Nedumbassery police stations.

KAAPA was invoked against him after he was arraigned as an accused in a case registered for criminal trespass and attempt to murder in December last year by the Kalady police. Since KAAPA had already been invoked against him once in the past, he will now have to serve a minimum of one year in the prison.

With the Rural police intensifying action under KAAPA, 23 such persons remain imprisoned at the Viyyur Central Jail alone. Besides, 30 have been externed. Angamaly alone accounts for seven such arrests. The Rural police have intensified surveillance on habitual offenders, and more arrests under KAAPA are likely in the coming days.

