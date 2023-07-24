ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested under KAAPA in Ernakulam

July 24, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Arrest part of operation Dark Hunt targeting anti-social elements

The Hindu Bureau

A man accused of being a habitual offender was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).

The arrested was identified as Adarsh Chandrasekharan, 25, of Amballoor. He had cases for attempt to murder, robbery, theft, and drug peddling among others in Mulanthuruthy, Chottanikkara, and Hill Palace police stations.

The arrest was part of the ongoing operation Dark Hunt targeting anti-social elements in Ernakulam Rural police limits. He was arrested and sent to Viyyur Central jail based on a report submitted by the District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vivek Kumar. KAAPA was invoked against him after he was accused in a theft case registered by the Chottanikkara police in April.

Till now, 83 arrests had been made under the operation Dark Hunt while another 60 had been exiled.

