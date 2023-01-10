ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested on theft charge

January 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of theft.

According to the police, Deepu Prakash alias Jeeva, 26, of Palakkuzha stole valuable construction materials stored on the premises of an under-construction house at Unakooppa in Muvattupuzha. They said Jeeva was a history-sheeter and had around 30 cases registered against him for theft and robbery in Ernakulam, Thodupuzha, Koothattukulam, and Kunnathunad.

A team led by Inspector K.N. Rajesh, Sub Inspector C.P. Basheer, assistant sub inspectors P.S. Joy and Bino Bhargavan, and senior civil police officers Abubacker, Bibil Mohan, and Ajims made the arrest.

