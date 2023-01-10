HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested on theft charge

January 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Muvattupuzha police on Tuesday arrested a 26-year-old man on the charge of theft.

According to the police, Deepu Prakash alias Jeeva, 26, of Palakkuzha stole valuable construction materials stored on the premises of an under-construction house at Unakooppa in Muvattupuzha. They said Jeeva was a history-sheeter and had around 30 cases registered against him for theft and robbery in Ernakulam, Thodupuzha, Koothattukulam, and Kunnathunad.

A team led by Inspector K.N. Rajesh, Sub Inspector C.P. Basheer, assistant sub inspectors P.S. Joy and Bino Bhargavan, and senior civil police officers Abubacker, Bibil Mohan, and Ajims made the arrest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.