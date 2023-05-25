HamberMenu
Man arrested on robbery charge in Ernakulam

Feigning as a buyer, the accused urged the victim to come to Palarivattom Pipeline Junction where the former robbed the latter

May 25, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested by the Palarivattom police on Thursday on charge of robbing a premium mobile phone from a person looking to sell it.

Hadil Shah, 27, of Kunnathunadu was arrested from Perumbavoor.

According to the police, Hadil had responded to an advertisement for selling the mobile phone on a prominent e-commerce portal. Feigning as a buyer, he urged the person who posted the advertisement to come to Palarivattom Pipeline Junction where he robbed the person of the phone while pretending to verify the quality of the product.

Hadil has several cases against him at the Perumbavoor police station. The police had also invoked the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) against him. He was also an accused in a similar case of mobile phone theft registered by the Palarivattom police.

