Man arrested on rape charge

December 14, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Palluruthy police on Wednesday arrested a man on the charge of rape.

The arrested is Rafeeque, 36, who is originally from Thrissur and now living for rent at Kalvathy in Fort Kochi.

According to the police, he convinced a woman that her husband had been arrested by the police, and that she was also likely to be arrested. In the garb of helping her evade arrest, Rafeeque picked her up from her workplace and then moved into a lodge near the South railway station along with her three-year-old child. The accused then raped her in the lodge.

Fake account

The Hill Palace police on Wednesday arrested a man who was accused of defaming a woman by creating her fake Facebook account and sending lewd messages from it. The arrested is Saroop, 24, of Chottanikkara. The account was created using the woman’s photo, and the messages were reportedly sent to her husband’s friends thus tarnishing her image.

He was produced in court and remanded.

