Man arrested on rape charge in Kochi

January 19, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged rape of a woman at a resort.

The arrested was identified as Ibrahim Abdulla Yusuf alias Althaf, 47, of Chullkikkal, Kochi. According to the police, the accused had taken the woman to the resort at Kalathara in Ernakulam where he allegedly raped her. The case was registered in August 2022.

The accused had surrendered before the Kannammaly police on January 16 as per court direction. He was arrested and presented before a magistrate court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Cheating

A man was arrested by the Infopark police for allegedly duping a youth to the tune of over ₹5 lakh by promising him a job in the Motor Vehicles department.

The arrested was identified as Suresh Kumar of Thykad, Thiruvananthapuram. The petitioner had cleared the exam conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI). However, he failed in the physical test.

The accused along with his accomplices lured the petitioner with the offer of arranging the job and made him cough up about ₹5.75 lakh.

The accused had allegedly taken the petitioner to various persons who introduced themselves as PSC officials. Suresh was a history-sheeter and had cases against him for kidnapping, theft, cheating, etc. The accused was presented in the court and was remanded in judicial custody.

The police had earlier arrested another accused in the case last year. Another accused, Gopakumaran Thampi, was on the run.

