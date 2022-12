December 01, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Munambam police arrested a man on charge of rape.

The arrested is Janenth aka Janu, 28, of Munambam. The alleged incident took place in May last year. He had been absconding for three months since the police registered a case on a petition filed by the victim.

A team led by Inspector A.L. Yesudas, Sub Inspector V.K. Sasikumar and senior civil police officer P.A. Jayadevan made the arrest.

