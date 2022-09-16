Man arrested on rape charge in Kochi

Victim came to the city in search of a job along with her brother

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 16, 2022 00:05 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The North police have arrested a man accused of raping a migrant woman who had come to the city in search of a job along with her brother.

The arrested is Madhu Deegal, 33, of Kandhamal in Odisha. The alleged incident took place on June 8. The accused, who was a friend of the victim’s brother, took them to his rented accommodation promising to help them find jobs.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He then allegedly served the brother-sister duo soft drinks spiked with drugs and raped the woman when she was unconscious, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice
sexual assault & rape

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app