Kochi

Man arrested on rape charge in Kochi

The North police have arrested a man accused of raping a migrant woman who had come to the city in search of a job along with her brother.

The arrested is Madhu Deegal, 33, of Kandhamal in Odisha. The alleged incident took place on June 8. The accused, who was a friend of the victim’s brother, took them to his rented accommodation promising to help them find jobs.

He then allegedly served the brother-sister duo soft drinks spiked with drugs and raped the woman when she was unconscious, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime, law and justice
sexual assault & rape
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2022 12:08:34 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/man-arrested-on-rape-charge-in-kochi/article65896205.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY