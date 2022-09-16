Man arrested on rape charge in Kochi

Special Correspondent September 16, 2022 00:05 IST

Victim came to the city in search of a job along with her brother

The North police have arrested a man accused of raping a migrant woman who had come to the city in search of a job along with her brother. The arrested is Madhu Deegal, 33, of Kandhamal in Odisha. The alleged incident took place on June 8. The accused, who was a friend of the victim’s brother, took them to his rented accommodation promising to help them find jobs. He then allegedly served the brother-sister duo soft drinks spiked with drugs and raped the woman when she was unconscious, the police said.



