Man arrested on murder charge

Kochi

19 December 2020 02:11 IST

The Central police arrested a person on the charge of murdering a man who was popular for offering flowers at the bust of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on the Marine Drive walkway.

The victim was identified as Sivadasan, a homeless man, who used to sleep on the walkway premises. The arrested is Rajesh alias Sudheer akias Vadi, 40, of Ezhikkara in Paravur.

The police said the two, who were friends, had a bust-up on Wednesday, and the accused pushed the victim who fell into a pit where he was found dead the day after.

Advertising

Advertising

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Laljy and Central Inspector S. Vijayasankar tracked down the accused and arrested him.