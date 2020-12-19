Kochi

Man arrested on murder charge

The Central police arrested a person on the charge of murdering a man who was popular for offering flowers at the bust of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on the Marine Drive walkway.

The victim was identified as Sivadasan, a homeless man, who used to sleep on the walkway premises. The arrested is Rajesh alias Sudheer akias Vadi, 40, of Ezhikkara in Paravur.

The police said the two, who were friends, had a bust-up on Wednesday, and the accused pushed the victim who fell into a pit where he was found dead the day after.

A team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Laljy and Central Inspector S. Vijayasankar tracked down the accused and arrested him.

